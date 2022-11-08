Full stack developer

Nov 8, 2022

Related Bachelor’s degree or Diploma.

  • 3+ years solid C# experience in production environments with web services back ends.
  • 3+ years solid JavaScript and/or TypeScript experience.
  • Solid HTML 5/JavaScript production experience.
  • Experience using [URL Removed] or Node.js
  • Experience working with MSSQL
  • Experience in Silverlight/WCF would be beneficial.
  • Azure experience would be beneficial
  • Office development experience would be beneficial
  • Experience with the Journey Apps platform would be beneficial

Skills and Characteristics:

  • Self-driven, quality and results-oriented with an ability to work well under pressure.
  • Able to own the technical delivery of the project and work autonomously and as a team.
  • Strong, clear, and precise verbal and written communication skills.
  • Analytical, methodical and detail orientated.
  • Be able to prioritize and handle many tasks with great attention to detail
  • Reliable, determined, hardworking.
  • Have proficient specification and design documentation experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript
  • c#
  • Typescript
  • Full stack
  • silverlight
  • WCF
  • React.Js
  • Node.Js
  • MSSQL
  • AngularJS
  • CSS3
  • TypeScript

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid

