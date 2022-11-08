Gauteng harnessing technology to fight crime

Gauteng premier, Panyaza Lusufi, has refocused the Gauteng Department of e-Government (e-Gov) mandate by including fighting crime through the use of technology and will host an ICT Research and Development Indaba today (8 November) to unlock innovation of the e-security strategy and framework.

e-Gov will be developing new high-tech equipment that will be used by law enforcement to fight crime in the province. Equipment such as an e-Panic Button, high calibre facial recognition apparatus, and high-quality drones, together with motor vehicles and weapon tracking devices.

ICT experts and executives from across the public and private sectors and academia will be brought together to analyse how best an e-security system can be developed to combat crime in the province.

The Indaba will also unpack the implementation of planned research, development and innovation to improve existing and future government processes, initiatives and solutions in Gauteng.