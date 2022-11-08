Intermediate Business Analyst (Supply Chain) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst (Supply Chain) with a minimum of 6 years of experience in Business/Process Analysis, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains.
Must have experience in the implementation of large-scale projects in the retail sector. Solid experience in assisting testing practices in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy and working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, and project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile).
6 months initial contract with the opportunity to extend for another year
Hybrid work model
Location – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Testing Practice
- Business/Process Analysis
- Disciplines /Domains
- Retails Sector
- Large-scale projects
- Process Modelling Tools
- Waterfall and Agile