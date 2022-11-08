Intermediate Business Analyst (Supply Chain) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst (Supply Chain) with a minimum of 6 years of experience in Business/Process Analysis, preferably across multiple disciplines/domains.

Must have experience in the implementation of large-scale projects in the retail sector. Solid experience in assisting testing practices in the crafting of the integration and overall testing strategy and working knowledge of relevant methodology and tools e.g. Process modelling tools, and project management methodologies (Waterfall, Agile).

6 months initial contract with the opportunity to extend for another year

Hybrid work model

Location – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Testing Practice

Business/Process Analysis

Disciplines /Domains

Retails Sector

Large-scale projects

Process Modelling Tools

Waterfall and Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position