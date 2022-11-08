Intermediate Data Science & BI Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Nov 8, 2022

We are sourcing for a Intermediate Data Science BI Developer, the roles is based in Pretoria on a Hybrid Working Model. If you are interested, please read below and apply.

  • A relevant tertiary degree in Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Informatics or Mathematics.

  • 5+ years’ relevant experience in dashboarding capabilities and at least 18 months’ BI lifecycle experience

  • BI toolsets (Cognos experience will be most beneficial)

  • Programming in T-SQL, with MS SQL Server required and Sybase IQ recommended.

  • Data science toolkits, such as R, Weka, NumPy and MatLab

  • Data visualisations tools, such as Cognos, D3.js and GGplot

  • Machine learning techniques and algorithms

  • Query languages, such as SQL, Hive and Pig;

  • Database knowledge – NoSQL databases.

  • Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate and extract data to supply tailored reports.

  • Test data mining models to select the most appropriate ones for use on projects.

  • Create clear reports.

  • Conduct research to develop prototypes and proof of concepts.

  • Look for opportunities to use insights, datasets, code and models across other functions in the organisation.

  • Apply data mining techniques, do statistical analyses and dashboarding, and assist with building high-quality prediction models and systems integrated with the Scheme’s products, and enable the visualisation of these.

  • Explore and select the best technical solution for the problem presented, by considering multiple techniques and using algorithms.

  • Share relevant information with team members and contribute creative and innovative ideas that will benefit the team.

  • Ensure data integrity and compile data warehouse reports in conjunction with the

  • Business Intelligence division.

  • Ensure adherence to legislative and regulatory prescripts.

  • Ensure constant operational efficiency through innovation within areas under control.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

