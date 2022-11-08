Intermediate Data Science & BI Developer

We are sourcing for a Intermediate Data Science BI Developer, the roles is based in Pretoria on a Hybrid Working Model. If you are interested, please read below and apply.

A relevant tertiary degree in Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Informatics or Mathematics.

5+ years’ relevant experience in dashboarding capabilities and at least 18 months’ BI lifecycle experience

BI toolsets (Cognos experience will be most beneficial)

Programming in T-SQL, with MS SQL Server required and Sybase IQ recommended.

Data science toolkits, such as R, Weka, NumPy and MatLab

Data visualisations tools, such as Cognos, D3.js and GGplot

Machine learning techniques and algorithms

Query languages, such as SQL, Hive and Pig;

Database knowledge – NoSQL databases.

Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate and extract data to supply tailored reports.

Test data mining models to select the most appropriate ones for use on projects.

Create clear reports.

Conduct research to develop prototypes and proof of concepts.

Look for opportunities to use insights, datasets, code and models across other functions in the organisation.

Apply data mining techniques, do statistical analyses and dashboarding, and assist with building high-quality prediction models and systems integrated with the Scheme’s products, and enable the visualisation of these.

Explore and select the best technical solution for the problem presented, by considering multiple techniques and using algorithms.

Share relevant information with team members and contribute creative and innovative ideas that will benefit the team.

Ensure data integrity and compile data warehouse reports in conjunction with the

Business Intelligence division.

Ensure adherence to legislative and regulatory prescripts.

Ensure constant operational efficiency through innovation within areas under control.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

