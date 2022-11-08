We are sourcing for a Intermediate Data Science BI Developer, the roles is based in Pretoria on a Hybrid Working Model. If you are interested, please read below and apply.
- A relevant tertiary degree in Computer Science, Actuarial Science, Informatics or Mathematics.
- 5+ years’ relevant experience in dashboarding capabilities and at least 18 months’ BI lifecycle experience
- BI toolsets (Cognos experience will be most beneficial)
- Programming in T-SQL, with MS SQL Server required and Sybase IQ recommended.
- Data science toolkits, such as R, Weka, NumPy and MatLab
- Data visualisations tools, such as Cognos, D3.js and GGplot
- Machine learning techniques and algorithms
- Query languages, such as SQL, Hive and Pig;
- Database knowledge – NoSQL databases.
- Build algorithms and design experiments to merge, manage, interrogate and extract data to supply tailored reports.
- Test data mining models to select the most appropriate ones for use on projects.
- Create clear reports.
- Conduct research to develop prototypes and proof of concepts.
- Look for opportunities to use insights, datasets, code and models across other functions in the organisation.
- Apply data mining techniques, do statistical analyses and dashboarding, and assist with building high-quality prediction models and systems integrated with the Scheme’s products, and enable the visualisation of these.
- Explore and select the best technical solution for the problem presented, by considering multiple techniques and using algorithms.
- Share relevant information with team members and contribute creative and innovative ideas that will benefit the team.
- Ensure data integrity and compile data warehouse reports in conjunction with the
- Business Intelligence division.
- Ensure adherence to legislative and regulatory prescripts.
- Ensure constant operational efficiency through innovation within areas under control.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML