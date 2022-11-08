IT Devops Engineer

Our client in the technical Industry is looking for a DevOps Engineer.

Assist and support Development-, QA-, and Support teams to build and deploy software to DEV, QA, and PROD (could be multiple deployment lines to multiple groups of clients)

Managing, monitoring, and fine-tuning all installed systems and infrastructure

Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools

Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability

Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes

Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies

Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks

Participate in the design of information and operational support systems

Assist to troubleshoot technical problems.

Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution

Provide technical direction to IT support staff

Ensure constant availability of technical resources

Knowledge:

Solid exposure to virtualisation and container technologies; especially Docker, Kubernetes, VMWare, and Hyper-V- Highly efficient in network setups. Have low level understanding of OSI network layers, HTTP, TCP and IPAM- Solid scripting skills (e.g., PowerShell, shell scripts, Bash)- Proven working experience in installing, configuring and troubleshooting Windows and UNIX /Linux based environments- Solid experience in the administration and performance tuning of application stacks (e.g. IIS, SQL Server, RabbitMQ, DNS, AD, etc.)- Solid Cloud experience, preferably in Microsoft Azure- Experience with CI/CD tools like VSTS to do automated builds and releases- Experience with automation software (e.g. Ansible, Terraform, Puppet, CFEngine, Chef)- Experience with development tools, servers or services (e.g. VSTS, NPM, NuGet, GIT, etc.)- Understand how to do Azure deployments; AWS experience an advantage- Experience using Webroot, SSL and overall security experience advantageous- Worked with some sort of distributed file system and attach to Linux instances- Experience with Docker Swarm and/or Kubernetes orchestration – RabbitMQ setup and configuration

Skills:

Interpersonal and relationship management skills

Ability to perform under pressure

Planning and organizing skills

Must have a passion for infrastructure setup and configuration

Must have a passion for Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment

Computer competency, critical thinking, problem solving, close listening, clear verbal and written communication

Professional Experience: – 5+ years’ experience in system engineering and IT/DevOps support required

