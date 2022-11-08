IT Devops Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our client in the technical Industry is looking for a DevOps Engineer.

  • Assist and support Development-, QA-, and Support teams to build and deploy software to DEV, QA, and PROD (could be multiple deployment lines to multiple groups of clients)
  • Managing, monitoring, and fine-tuning all installed systems and infrastructure
  • Installing, configuring, testing and maintaining operating systems, application software and system management tools
  • Proactively ensure the highest levels of systems and infrastructure availability
  • Monitor and test application performance for potential bottlenecks, identify possible solutions, and work with developers to implement those fixes
  • Maintain security, backup, and redundancy strategies
  • Write and maintain custom scripts to increase system efficiency and lower the human intervention time on any tasks
  • Participate in the design of information and operational support systems
  • Assist to troubleshoot technical problems.
  • Liaise with vendors and other IT personnel for problem resolution
  • Provide technical direction to IT support staff
  • Ensure constant availability of technical resources

Knowledge:

  • Solid exposure to virtualisation and container technologies; especially Docker, Kubernetes, VMWare, and Hyper-V- Highly efficient in network setups. Have low level understanding of OSI network layers, HTTP, TCP and IPAM- Solid scripting skills (e.g., PowerShell, shell scripts, Bash)- Proven working experience in installing, configuring and troubleshooting Windows and UNIX /Linux based environments- Solid experience in the administration and performance tuning of application stacks (e.g. IIS, SQL Server, RabbitMQ, DNS, AD, etc.)- Solid Cloud experience, preferably in Microsoft Azure- Experience with CI/CD tools like VSTS to do automated builds and releases- Experience with automation software (e.g. Ansible, Terraform, Puppet, CFEngine, Chef)- Experience with development tools, servers or services (e.g. VSTS, NPM, NuGet, GIT, etc.)- Understand how to do Azure deployments; AWS experience an advantage- Experience using Webroot, SSL and overall security experience advantageous- Worked with some sort of distributed file system and attach to Linux instances- Experience with Docker Swarm and/or Kubernetes orchestration – RabbitMQ setup and configuration
  • Skills:
  • Interpersonal and relationship management skills
  • Ability to perform under pressure
  • Planning and organizing skills
  • Must have a passion for infrastructure setup and configuration
  • Must have a passion for Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment
  • Computer competency, critical thinking, problem solving, close listening, clear verbal and written communication
  • Professional Experience: – 5+ years’ experience in system engineering and IT/DevOps support required

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering

