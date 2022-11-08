Java Tech Lead – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Are you a curious and collaborative leader who shares their technical experience, takes ownership of technical problems, is able to solve difficult technical issues faced by the team, ensures that technology is applied in a pragmatic way and takes action to make continuous improvements?

Looking for the following tech stack:

Server-side core Java development

NoSQL database development e.g. MongoDB

Spring framework

Testing good practices: TDD, unit, integration, function and performance testing

Maven, Git

Linux command shell

Working on high-volume and highly available websites

Docker

Kubernetes

This role is not a management of people role- this is a hands on – technical role where you will be actively engaged in the architecture and working closely not only with the Technical Architecht but all Team Leads and business.

If you are looking for a remote role, in a company with great benefits and work environment and meet the requirements, please send your updated CV and skills matrix to Gugu Peter at [Email Address Removed]. You are also welcome to make contact on [Phone Number Removed];.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Bonus and more!

