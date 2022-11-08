Mid-level to Senior C# Developers at Headhunters – Western Cape Garden Route

Our client in the IT Industry, based in George, is currently looking to employ a Mid-level to Senior C# Developers.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Purpose of the role:

You’ll need to bring a technical passion, and a solid work ethic to take advantage of this opportunity.

We have a collaborative team who work together to achieve the business goals, constantly looking to add value to our customers.

We care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality code.

We’ll be growing fast and scaling globally so the opportunity for your career growth has the potential to be huge.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science is an advantage but not essential.

3+ years’ experience in a similar position.

Responsibilities:

Day starts with a stand-up meeting with the team.

Confidence to raise concerns.

Your work for the day needs to be clear and laid out just as you planned it from the requirements specifications.

Join in on the technical session and provide valuable insight to steer the product architecture into new horizons.

Once you have finalised your code, it will be submitted for review and testing.

Be in time for the release cut-off and follow your work onto production where thousands of customers interact with the system.

Look at the metrics for your team and see you’re ahead of schedule.

This roll is permanent/full-time.

International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.

The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.

Required skills:

C#

Net

Javascript

Net

MVC

Angular

Entity Framework

MS SQL and T-SQL scripting

MS SQL database design

MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8

Net Core 3.1

Azure Dev Ops

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

