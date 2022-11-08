Mid-level to Senior C# Developers at Headhunters – Western Cape Garden Route

Our client in the IT Industry, based in George, is currently looking to employ a Mid-level to Senior C# Developers.
An awesome career opportunity awaits.
Purpose of the role:
- You’ll need to bring a technical passion, and a solid work ethic to take advantage of this opportunity.
- We have a collaborative team who work together to achieve the business goals, constantly looking to add value to our customers.
- We care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality code.
- We’ll be growing fast and scaling globally so the opportunity for your career growth has the potential to be huge.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science is an advantage but not essential.
- 3+ years’ experience in a similar position.
Responsibilities:
- Day starts with a stand-up meeting with the team.
- Confidence to raise concerns.
- Your work for the day needs to be clear and laid out just as you planned it from the requirements specifications.
- Join in on the technical session and provide valuable insight to steer the product architecture into new horizons.
- Once you have finalised your code, it will be submitted for review and testing.
- Be in time for the release cut-off and follow your work onto production where thousands of customers interact with the system.
- Look at the metrics for your team and see you’re ahead of schedule.
- This roll is permanent/full-time.
- International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.
- The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.
Required skills:
- C#
- Net
- Javascript
- MVC
- Angular
- Entity Framework
- MS SQL and T-SQL scripting
- MS SQL database design
- MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8
- Net Core 3.1
- Azure Dev Ops
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.