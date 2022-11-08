Mid-level to Senior C# Developers at Headhunters

Nov 8, 2022

Our client in the IT Industry, based in George, is currently looking to employ a Mid-level to Senior C# Developers.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Purpose of the role:

  • You’ll need to bring a technical passion, and a solid work ethic to take advantage of this opportunity.
  • We have a collaborative team who work together to achieve the business goals, constantly looking to add value to our customers.
  • We care deeply about learning best practices and delivering quality code.
  • We’ll be growing fast and scaling globally so the opportunity for your career growth has the potential to be huge.

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science is an advantage but not essential.
  • 3+ years’ experience in a similar position.

Responsibilities:

  • Day starts with a stand-up meeting with the team.
  • Confidence to raise concerns.
  • Your work for the day needs to be clear and laid out just as you planned it from the requirements specifications.
  • Join in on the technical session and provide valuable insight to steer the product architecture into new horizons.
  • Once you have finalised your code, it will be submitted for review and testing.
  • Be in time for the release cut-off and follow your work onto production where thousands of customers interact with the system.
  • Look at the metrics for your team and see you’re ahead of schedule.
  • This roll is permanent/full-time.
  • International exposure to various insurance brands and working with an international team.
  • The opportunity to be a part of an inclusive, fun and high performing organisation.

Required skills:

  • C#
  • Net
  • Javascript
  • Net
  • MVC
  • Angular
  • Entity Framework
  • MS SQL and T-SQL scripting
  • MS SQL database design
  • MS .Net 2.0 through 4.8
  • Net Core 3.1
  • Azure Dev Ops

Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying please consider your application unsuccessful.

