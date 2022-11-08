NodeJS Developer at Centice

They are looking for an experienced top-notch Backend Developer who is proficient in Typescript and/or JavaScript to grow with their dev team and has a deep understanding of building Backend apps.

As a Backend Developer, you will be involved from conception to completion with their international projects. Your duties will include designing Backend apps to meet project requirements, maintaining, and refactoring existing code and fixing bugs.

They very much have a “hire for attitude” mindset and are looking for competent and conscientious individuals that play well with others and are a net positive to the team. They are looking for people that are excited to do good work and have some fun while doing so!

Desired Skills:

NodeJS

Typescript

Nodejs

Javascript

Code

Node.js Development

libraries

frameworks

web stacks

Software Development

SQL

App Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

My client has a strong and growing reputation in SA and the US and has entered a major growth phase in its international development. They are looking for a motivated individual who is ready to work with their team, developing mission-critical software to a high standard. Their solutions are loved by customers and end-users alike around the world.

If you are keen to apply for this position, please send your updated Word format CV, last payslip, copy of ID and copy of qualifications to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not received any response within 7 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

