Ruby on Rails Developers

We are partnered with one of the most successful real time activity platforms globally. This dedicated Software House offers optimised operational systems to enhance and manage business activity.

This role will be working as part of an exceptionally talented Development team, with clients across Africa, USA, and Europe.

This company requires a creative and business minded Developer, as this position will grow with the business. This is not just basic coding; this role will require a brilliant mind to enhance the offering and overall direction of the company.

If you have four years+ of RoR we would love to hear from you.

The stack: Ruby on Rails, SQL, Postgre SQL

This role is remote offering a competitive CTC.

Applicants interested must apply as soon as possible as the client is actively interviewing for this position with the goal of being placed by the end of November 2022.

Desired Skills:

ruby on rails

SQL

Postgre SQL

