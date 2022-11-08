SAP Consultant at Nihilent Technologies

We use Design Thinking framework for innovation and problem solving. Applying a comprehensive range of expertise in process and technology to facilitate business transformation.

They require a SAP S & D consultant who will be responsible for –

Provide expertise in the areas of SAP S&D (SAP Materials Management (MM), SAP Sales and Distribution (SD) and SAP Customer Services (CS)

Understand the business requirements, preparing AS-IS, and TO-BE documents and get sign-off from users for Business Blueprint document

Create relevant project and BAU documentation in accordance to EB documentation standards. This will include documents such as BRS, FDS, CDD, Test Scripts, Training documentation.

For BRS documents, assess the scope and nature of requirement to be able to estimate effort required to implement change. This includes effort for multiple streams and teams and includes effort estimations for configuration, testing and implementation.

Setting up the organization structure of functional area and perform all relevant configuration

Finalisation of Master data elements in the functional area.

Define Business processes

Configuration of release procedures where applicable in the functional area.

Preparation of testing documents and perform internal testing

Preparation of Master Data templates for various master data objects.

Integration testing with other modules .

Preparing the cut over strategy for functional objects

Go-live preparation and post Go-live support Interaction with business through meetings, calls and emails

Handling Calls and Tasks with the responsibility for closing the same within defined SLA’s (Service Level Agreements)

Responsible for troubleshooting issues for the system and providing support

Executing the required changes through configuration

Executing the analysis and resolution of Support calls

Raising Change Requests (CR’s) and writing Functional Specifications for them

Preparing test data for testing

Testing CR’s (Change Requests) and preparing test results

Carrying out regression testing

Testing of integration to 3rd party systems

Reviewing of System Understanding Documents (SUD)

Interact with consultants of other modules

Collaboration with other teams to resolve SAP/Clarity/KMS/VMS etc., priority integration issues. This requires the consultant to be available for work after

hours.

Desired Skills:

SAP MM

SAP Solutions

SAP Implementation

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

