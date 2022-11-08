Senior IT Developer (Python) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Bellville

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Financial Services Provider seeks the expertise of a technology driven & ‘out of the box’ thinking Senior IT Developer to join its team. Your role will include integration and API development. You will require solid Python development and MySQL Database skills. Exposure to DevOps and Data Security is advantageous. Your excellent logic and problem-solving abilities will be welcomed in our dynamic work environment. You are dependable and committed to continuous improvement and thrive as part of a team as well as working independently.

DUTIES:

Write software in line with industry standards and design patterns.

Take ownership of the integration product.

Mentor and technically grow a team.

Integration development.

Offer solutions to any problems that arise.

REQUIREMENTS:

Solid Python development skills.

API development.

Python / Django Development.

Solid MySQL Database skills.

Web Services.

Some exposure to DevOPS.

Exposure to Data security advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES / SKILLS:

Out of the box thinker.

Technology driven.

Excellent logic and problem-solving abilities.

Entrepreneur skills.

Solid verbal and written skills.

Must be a good communicator, able to teach others, able to work in pairs consistently throughout the week.

Ability to work in a dynamic work environment.

Ability to work independently as well as part of a team.

Dependable and committed to continuous improvement.

Attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Desired Skills:

Senior

IT

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position