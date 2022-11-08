Senior Java Developer

We are proudly supporting a data technology business on a mission to improve how big businesses serve their clients.

This is a fully remote, global company headquartered in London, with offices in South Africa and the Middle East.

Our client builds web applications used both by their staff, their clients, as well as a specialized crowdsourcing platform. They process real-time data streams provided to them via Twitter and other data sources, including traditional media sources. This data needs to be efficiently stored so that it can be queried in real-time. They annotate the data using their crowdsourcing platform as well as various machine learning systems and finally provide the data to their clients for either analysis or for them to respond to and interact with via the social media tool.

The three main applications are a client-facing data analytics and reporting platform, a social media engagement platform, and a crowdsourcing platform which they use to build the data sets for their clients.

The front-end applications are JavaScript apps built with React or [URL Removed] using D3.js for data visualization. They use microservices of various sizes mostly written in Java.

Other technologies include:

Spring Boot

js

PostgreSQL

Redis

Apache Pulsar

Git

Linux

Chef

