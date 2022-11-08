Senior .Net Developer

Senior Software Engineer – Software Development
Software and Data Engineering
Job Purpose
Develop and maintain specialized software applications and data pipelines.
Operational Delivery
- Development of software applications and systems.
- Development of data engineering and data analysis pipelines and solutions.
- Software and pipeline documentation.
- Troubleshooting and support to our Technical Operations team when dealing with production issues.
- Contribute to application and systems design in collaboration with the Software Architects.
- Provide mentorship and support to junior team members.
Technical Skills or Knowledge Required
- Strong .NET core 5.0 and above and .NET framework experience with C#
- Experience in a scripting language beneficial (e.g., Python, JavaScript, TypeScript).
- Experience working with data storage technologies (SQL or no-SQL, e.g., MSSQL, MySQL,
- DataLake, PostgreSQL, Hadoop, CosmosDB, etc.).
- Experience working in a cloud environment. AWS is beneficial, but Azure experience is
- preferred.
- Experience with Azure DevOps and Azure
- Experience with Azure Kubernetes, Azure storage services, Azure Service fabric and Azure
- CLI
- Experience creating CI/CD pipelines in Azure
- Experience with docker and containers as well as html and javascript
- AZ-900 certification is required, (but we will assist with writing the exam if you don’t have
- this).
- Debugging and troubleshooting skills.
- Experience in writing technical documentation (architectural diagrams, release notes, etc.).
- Good inter-personal and communication skills.
Qualification Required
- B.Sc. (Electronic and/or Computer Engineering) or similar qualification
Work Experience Required
- Minimum of 8 years’ experience working within software development or data engineering Environment.
Desired Skills:
- Azure DevOps
- SQL Databases
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- .Net Core
- Angular
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years