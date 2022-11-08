Senior .Net Developer

Nov 8, 2022

Senior Software Engineer – Software Development

Software and Data Engineering

Job Purpose

Develop and maintain specialized software applications and data pipelines.

Operational Delivery

  • Development of software applications and systems.
  • Development of data engineering and data analysis pipelines and solutions.
  • Software and pipeline documentation.
  • Troubleshooting and support to our Technical Operations team when dealing with production issues.
  • Contribute to application and systems design in collaboration with the Software Architects.
  • Provide mentorship and support to junior team members.

Technical Skills or Knowledge Required

  • Strong .NET core 5.0 and above and .NET framework experience with C#
  • Experience in a scripting language beneficial (e.g., Python, JavaScript, TypeScript).
  • Experience working with data storage technologies (SQL or no-SQL, e.g., MSSQL, MySQL,
  • DataLake, PostgreSQL, Hadoop, CosmosDB, etc.).
  • Experience working in a cloud environment. AWS is beneficial, but Azure experience is
  • preferred.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps and Azure
  • Experience with Azure Kubernetes, Azure storage services, Azure Service fabric and Azure
  • CLI
  • Experience creating CI/CD pipelines in Azure
  • Experience with docker and containers as well as html and javascript
  • AZ-900 certification is required, (but we will assist with writing the exam if you don’t have
  • this).
  • Debugging and troubleshooting skills.
  • Experience in writing technical documentation (architectural diagrams, release notes, etc.).
  • Good inter-personal and communication skills.

Qualification Required

  • B.Sc. (Electronic and/or Computer Engineering) or similar qualification

Work Experience Required

  • Minimum of 8 years’ experience working within software development or data engineering Environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure DevOps
  • SQL Databases
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • .Net Core
  • Angular

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

