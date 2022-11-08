Senior Project Manager at iLaunch – Western Cape Cape Town Region

The SeniorÃ‚Â IT Project Manager will be responsible forÃ‚Â managing the implementation of the International Financial Reporting Standards v17 (IFRS)
Will also be responsible for managing the integration of modules into the cloud environment as well as decommissioning applicable legacy solutions
Our client a leading financial services company is currently looking to contract an experienced Senior Project Manager
Minimum Requirements
Matric and relevant Project Management certification
Financial Services experience preferable
Finance and IFRS projects experience