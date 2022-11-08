Senior RPA Developer

Nov 8, 2022

An Investment Administration Company in the Cape Town Region has a Permanent position for a Senior RPA Developer who is ready to innovate and explore RPA within the asset Management Administration industry.

A background in mathematics, statistics, computer science, information management or economics would be beneficial.
This person will work cross-functionally with business operations and business analysts to create and optimize workflow processes. This person will lead initiatives related to designing and managing workflow automation projects and fixing bugs.

  • 5+ years RPA developer experience
  • Excellent UiPath skillset – UiPath RPA Developer certifications preferred
  • Experience developing and consuming APIs
  • Experience with Agile development methodology
  • Knowledge of Retail Investment domain
  • Knowledge of web applications
  • Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning
  • Ability to partake in strategic planning, including the design, development and implementation of RPA systems
  • Able to design technical specification documents for RPA Projects
  • Self-motivated, able to work independently, and able to take initiative without always being directed
  • Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets the required standards
  • Ability to problem solve including the prediction and overcoming of unit or system interruptions
  • Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms
  • Ability to work with stakeholders, understand their requirements and challenges and provide efficient, insightful solutions
  • Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions
  • Strong organizational skills
  • A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders
  • Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail
  • Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders
  • Ability to source information from the users/clients
  • Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate
  • Unquestionable integrity and accountability

Essential:

  • Development with UiPath
  • Ability to properly architect solutions for reusability and minimize technical debt

Desirable:

  • RPA developers should know at least some programming languages such as C/C++, Python, R, Java, .Net, or Javascript through an SDK from UiPath
  • Experience with databases (SQL)
  • Flexcube, Bizagi, Digiata

To be successful, this person will need experience in technologies including UiPath and Automation Anywhere. This individual should demonstrate a combination of technical as well as leadership skills. The individual would need to have excellent communication skills (both the ability to listen as well as communicate insight in a meaningful manner) as well as a deep sense of curiosity combined with a need to improve the current status quo

  • Provide guidance with process
  • Design, develop, and test automation
  • Deploy RPA components including robots, development tools, code repositories and logging
  • Support the launch and implementation of RPA
  • Assure the quality of the Work with Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, QA Analysts, Product Owners, and other cross-functional resources to define and deliver business impacting
  • Work directly with stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical approaches and designs that can be
  • Collaborate with development team members to ensure proper implementation and integration of the
  • Support deployments or troubleshoot production issues outside of work hours as-needed.
  • Maintain current knowledge of relevant technologies and business

Mentor junior RPA developers

