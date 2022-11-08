Senior RPA Developer

An Investment Administration Company in the Cape Town Region has a Permanent position for a Senior RPA Developer who is ready to innovate and explore RPA within the asset Management Administration industry.

A background in mathematics, statistics, computer science, information management or economics would be beneficial.

This person will work cross-functionally with business operations and business analysts to create and optimize workflow processes. This person will lead initiatives related to designing and managing workflow automation projects and fixing bugs.

5+ years RPA developer experience

Excellent UiPath skillset – UiPath RPA Developer certifications preferred

Experience developing and consuming APIs

Experience with Agile development methodology

Knowledge of Retail Investment domain

Knowledge of web applications

Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning

Ability to partake in strategic planning, including the design, development and implementation of RPA systems

Able to design technical specification documents for RPA Projects

Self-motivated, able to work independently, and able to take initiative without always being directed

Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets the required standards

Ability to problem solve including the prediction and overcoming of unit or system interruptions

Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms

Ability to work with stakeholders, understand their requirements and challenges and provide efficient, insightful solutions

Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions

Strong organizational skills

A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders

Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail

Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders

Ability to source information from the users/clients

Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate

Unquestionable integrity and accountability

Essential:

Development with UiPath

Ability to properly architect solutions for reusability and minimize technical debt

Desirable:

RPA developers should know at least some programming languages such as C/C++, Python, R, Java, .Net, or Javascript through an SDK from UiPath

Experience with databases (SQL)

Flexcube, Bizagi, Digiata

To be successful, this person will need experience in technologies including UiPath and Automation Anywhere. This individual should demonstrate a combination of technical as well as leadership skills. The individual would need to have excellent communication skills (both the ability to listen as well as communicate insight in a meaningful manner) as well as a deep sense of curiosity combined with a need to improve the current status quo

Provide guidance with process

Design, develop, and test automation

Deploy RPA components including robots, development tools, code repositories and logging

Support the launch and implementation of RPA

Assure the quality of the Work with Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, QA Analysts, Product Owners, and other cross-functional resources to define and deliver business impacting

Work directly with stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical approaches and designs that can be

Collaborate with development team members to ensure proper implementation and integration of the

Support deployments or troubleshoot production issues outside of work hours as-needed.

Maintain current knowledge of relevant technologies and business

Mentor junior RPA developers

Desired Skills:

5 years RPA Developer experience

Design

develop

and test automation

RPA solutions

UiPath skillset

Flexcube

Bizagi

Digiata

C/C++

Python

R

Java

.Net

