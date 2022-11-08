Senior RPA Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

An Investment Administration Company in the Cape Town Region has a Permanent position for a Senior RPA Developer who is ready to innovate and explore RPA within the asset Management Administration industry.
A background in mathematics, statistics, computer science, information management or economics would be beneficial.
This person will work cross-functionally with business operations and business analysts to create and optimize workflow processes. This person will lead initiatives related to designing and managing workflow automation projects and fixing bugs.
- 5+ years RPA developer experience
- Excellent UiPath skillset – UiPath RPA Developer certifications preferred
- Experience developing and consuming APIs
- Experience with Agile development methodology
- Knowledge of Retail Investment domain
- Knowledge of web applications
- Knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning
- Ability to partake in strategic planning, including the design, development and implementation of RPA systems
- Able to design technical specification documents for RPA Projects
- Self-motivated, able to work independently, and able to take initiative without always being directed
- Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets the required standards
- Ability to problem solve including the prediction and overcoming of unit or system interruptions
- Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical, lay terms
- Ability to work with stakeholders, understand their requirements and challenges and provide efficient, insightful solutions
- Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions
- Strong organizational skills
- A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders
- Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail
- Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders
- Ability to source information from the users/clients
- Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate
- Unquestionable integrity and accountability
Essential:
- Development with UiPath
- Ability to properly architect solutions for reusability and minimize technical debt
Desirable:
- RPA developers should know at least some programming languages such as C/C++, Python, R, Java, .Net, or Javascript through an SDK from UiPath
- Experience with databases (SQL)
- Flexcube, Bizagi, Digiata
To be successful, this person will need experience in technologies including UiPath and Automation Anywhere. This individual should demonstrate a combination of technical as well as leadership skills. The individual would need to have excellent communication skills (both the ability to listen as well as communicate insight in a meaningful manner) as well as a deep sense of curiosity combined with a need to improve the current status quo
- Provide guidance with process
- Design, develop, and test automation
- Deploy RPA components including robots, development tools, code repositories and logging
- Support the launch and implementation of RPA
- Assure the quality of the Work with Business Analysts, Scrum Masters, QA Analysts, Product Owners, and other cross-functional resources to define and deliver business impacting
- Work directly with stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical approaches and designs that can be
- Collaborate with development team members to ensure proper implementation and integration of the
- Support deployments or troubleshoot production issues outside of work hours as-needed.
- Maintain current knowledge of relevant technologies and business
Mentor junior RPA developers
