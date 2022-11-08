Senior Scrum Master/Agile PM – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Nov 8, 2022

We are looking for a Senior Scrum Master/Agile PM with a minimum of 3 years experience in Agile Scrum and a minimum of 5 years experience as a Project Manager.
Must be a Certified Scrum Master and have Telco Domain experience or experience in Mobile Apps or Mobile Money Platforms.

Hybrid work model
Location – Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

  • Certified Scrum Master
  • 3 years’ experience in Agile Scrum
  • 5+ years as a Project Manager.
  • Telco Domain Experience
  • Mobile Apps or Mobile Money Platforms Experience

