Senior Web Developer

Role Purpose:

To develop functionality for a Web site based on Microsoft product set with JavaScript based frameworks such as Angular and React. The backend is a service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Provide guidance and assistance to more junior developers to ensure they deliver quality work within the agreed timeframes.

Provide technical leadership to the development team and other teams within the company.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as an Senior Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment, include the role as leading Developer within a team.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, React)

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies: Angular 6 and above technologies In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, Java Script, CSS, XML and HTML knowledge Experience with an application server (Microsoft IIS Servers 2008 onwards – preferable) Integration experience (Web/RESTful services) XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e., MS SQL 2008 onwards) SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g., paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets: Tools and toolsets Visual Studio IIS 7 and upwards SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards SOAP/REST Services

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus: DotNet 4.7.2 NET MVC 5.2.7 Entity Framework 6.2.0 jQuery 3.4.1 Knockout 3.5.1 Web API 5.2.7 WCF 4.5 Unity 5.11.1 Bootstrap 4.4.1 Angular 6 and above



Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Attention to Detail, Analytical thinking.

Finisher, Planning and Organising, Working under Pressure, Working to high demand Deadlines

Own transport and Remote access capability to internet that is reliable.

Role Purpose:

To develop functionality for a Web site based on Microsoft product set with JavaScript based frameworks such as Angular and React. The backend is a service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based application. It provides a service layer for different user channels ranging from web, rich clients and batch users integrating via web services. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Support existing and develop new functionality and components.

Understand existing product and domain elements and work with business analysts to refine and implement new requirements.

Refactor and improve the code to keep the product maintainable and adaptable to new requirements.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow/develop product software development processes and standards.

Evaluate and improve application performance, and high availability features.

Create unit and integrated system tests to show that the developed functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation that explains how the various components of the system work and how to use them.

Do root cause analysis on bugs to find and fix the cause of a problem in an integrated system.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Create and execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate the work done by other developers and do whatever is necessary to get the system to work again with the changes, including debugging other people’s code, making changes to test data, etc.

Provide guidance and assistance to more junior developers to ensure they deliver quality work within the agreed timeframes.

Provide technical leadership to the development team and other teams within the company.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as an Senior Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment, include the role as leading Developer within a team.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, React)

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Skills and Knowledge Requirements:

Experience with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT); Use of a UML and other tools for documentation.

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of web server and site technical performance.

Experience of the following technologies: Angular 6 and above technologies In Depth ASP.Net, C#.NET, Java Script, CSS, XML and HTML knowledge Experience with an application server (Microsoft IIS Servers 2008 onwards – preferable) Integration experience (Web/RESTful services) XML and JSON messages interaction. Understanding of namespace management and utilisation SQL and experience with a relational database (i.e., MS SQL 2008 onwards) SoapUI/Postman

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g., paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following toolsets: Tools and toolsets Visual Studio IIS 7 and upwards SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards SOAP/REST Services

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus: DotNet 4.7.2 NET MVC 5.2.7 Entity Framework 6.2.0 jQuery 3.4.1 Knockout 3.5.1 Web API 5.2.7 WCF 4.5 Unity 5.11.1 Bootstrap 4.4.1 Angular 6 and above



Personal Profile:

Self-starter, self-motivated, team player

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Strong attention to detail

Able to work under pressure and meet deadlines

Attention to Detail, Analytical thinking.

Finisher, Planning and Organising, Working under Pressure, Working to high demand Deadlines

Own transport and Remote access capability to internet that is reliable.

Desired Skills:

Microsoft web development toolsets

Senior Front-end developer

JavaScript

Angular

React

common (UML) design model.

Learn more/Apply for this position