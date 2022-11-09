African Telecommunications Union, African Union and Huawei jointly release “Africa IPv6 Development White Paper”

Cape Town, 7 November 2022 – The African Telecommunications Union (ATU), African Union (AU) and Huawei jointly released the “Africa IPv6 Development White Paper” today. This first regional Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6) white paper on the African continent systematically analyses the development of IPv6 in Africa and shares the IPv6 innovation practices of several top operators in Africa.

Launched during the fourth Broadband Africa Forum at AfricaCom 2022 – the continent’s largest ICT conference – the white paper aims to provide guidance and reference for IPv6 technology innovation and development in Africa, thereby accelerating the construction of network digital infrastructure and promoting the development of the digital economy on the continent.

Anderson Amlamba, director of the AU’s Management Information System, pointed out that there is global consensus on the importance of IPv6. She stressed that the IPv6 industry ecosystem has matured in terms of terminals, networks, applications and cloud platforms.

“IPv6 allows for innovation and a lot more technology-driven development,” she said. “The value chain, including the content and devices, is ready, but the part that is missing is the network.”

She further pointed out that as Africa looks to accelerate IPv6 development, governments across the continent should take the lead by formulating IPv6 strategic plans and policies, and promoting IPv6 organisation, industry, ecosystem construction and talent cultivation.

“IPv6 adoption has to be led through policies,” she said. “That’s the only way we’ll be able to get IPv6 adoption through all the different industry sectors and verticals.”

With the rapid development of the Internet of Things, industrial internet and artificial-intelligence services, the IPv4 address shortage is becoming increasingly serious. IPv6 has sufficient addresses, good scalability and high security. By October 2022 the global IPv6 deployment rate stood at 40%. However, the IPv6 development among countries is uneven, especially in Africa, which is far behind the global average at just 5%.

“IPv6 must be treated as a matter of urgency,” said Amlamba. “Otherwise, we run the risk of being cut off from the world.”

John OMO, the secretary-general of the ATU, encouraged everyone to understand the importance and approaches for IPv6 migration and adoption. This, he said, is critical to the continued success of the internet in transforming the lives of Africans.

“The migration of IPv4 to IPv6 is one of the most pressing needs facing the continent,” he said. “Because of historic advantages, the world has had a head start when it comes to building a digital ecosystem, and the continent needs to catch up.”

The migration to IPv6 will unlock new opportunities to do even more with the internet and have even greater impact in Africa. Omo stressed the importance of cooperation when it comes to ensuring that this impact is maximised.

“With increased connectivity not just for humans but for things, IPv6 is crucial,” he said. “We need to see partnerships between the various sectors of the internet community to get the message of IPv6’s importance across.”

Ryan Zhao, CTO of the Middle East and Africa region of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, pointed out that the IP bearer network is the cornerstone of the digital transformation of thousands of vertical industries.

“IP is the only technology that can multi-point to multi-point,” he said. “It is the cornerstone for digital transformation.”

“But IPv6 enhanced technology is not enough on its own,” he added. “We need to build the best-experience IP networks possible by bringing together IP-enhanced technologies, such as Huawei’s SuperEdge, Cloud-Network Express, Converged Backbone, and Digital Map.”

The network will further help African operators build IPv6 intelligent cloud networks, enabling Africa’s digital transformation.

IPv6 development is a long-term and systematic project. It requires not only innovative solutions, products and technologies, but also the cooperation of governments, IPv6 industry organisations, operators and ICT vendors to promote rapid IPv6 development in Africa.

It is with this spirit of cooperation in mind that the ATU, AU and Huawei jointly released the “Africa IPv6 Development White Paper”. The aim is to provide guidance and reference for IPv6 technology innovation and development on the African continent. It is further intended to accelerate the construction of network digital infrastructure in Africa, promote the development of Africa’s digital economy and jointly build a better digital Africa.