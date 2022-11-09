Aviation Security Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

Nov 9, 2022

INTRODUCTION

  • To oversee the implementation of the National Aviation Security Programmes to ensure the promotion of safety and security culture in civil aviation.

SPECIFICATION

INVESTIGATIONS – SAFETY AND SECURITY ACCIDENTS AND INCIDENTS

  • Analyse mandatory occurrence reports on dangerous goods and security incidents and breaches.
  • Conduct investigations where required.
  • Compile and disseminate the investigation report.
  • Evaluate and monitor the implementation of the recommendations and/or corrective action plan.
  • Participate in the air safety accident investigation, when required.

ENFORCEMENT

  • Provide technical support to the SACAA enforcement process.
  • Participate in initiatives to ensure compliance with legislation and raise awareness within the industry.

RISK ASSESSMENT

  • Analyse investigation reports and as well as reported incidents and accidents for input to the risk assessment process.
  • Analyse open-source information on global aviation security incidents for the risk assessment process.
  • Participate in risk assessment exercises at airports, as allocated.

COVERT TESTING

  • Plan security covert and overt testing, as allocated.
  • Execute covert and overt testing.
  • Compile and disseminate the covert and overt testing reports.
  • Evaluate and monitor the implementation of the corrective action plan.

AVSEC SPECIALIST

  • Perform administration duties related to Covert Testing and assessments.

APPROVALS

  • Process applications for foreign audits for the industry.
  • Evaluate specifications for technical equipment prior to procurement.
  • Evaluate security aspects for new aviation operations and changes to existing infrastructure.

ADMINISTRATION AND REPORTING

  • Perform job-related administration duties
  • Handle internal and external queries, as allocated
  • Compile reports for submission to the Manager: Operations Support
  • Maintain proper files and records following ISO records management policies
  • Maintain databases for:
    o investigations
    o incidents and accidents
    o tests

NATIONAL INTEREST PROGRAMMES

  • Participate in internal and external governance and compliance obligations that AVSEC is subjected to
  • Identify gaps within AVSEC and make recommendations.
  • Conduct research and provide input to the drafting of policy, regulations, and procedures.

GENERAL

  • Participate in projects as allocated by the Executive: Aviation Security and other delegated authority.

REQUIREMENTS

Minimum Qualification:

  • National Diploma or NQF level 6 qualification
  • Category 6 Dangerous Goods or Aviation Security Diploma

Ideal Qualification:

  • Degree or Diploma in Investigations or Auditing or Project Management

Experience:

  • 3 years relevant Aviation Security or Safety or Investigations regulatory experience

Desired Skills:

