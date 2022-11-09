Aviation Security Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

INTRODUCTION
- To oversee the implementation of the National Aviation Security Programmes to ensure the promotion of safety and security culture in civil aviation.
SPECIFICATION
INVESTIGATIONS – SAFETY AND SECURITY ACCIDENTS AND INCIDENTS
- Analyse mandatory occurrence reports on dangerous goods and security incidents and breaches.
- Conduct investigations where required.
- Compile and disseminate the investigation report.
- Evaluate and monitor the implementation of the recommendations and/or corrective action plan.
- Participate in the air safety accident investigation, when required.
ENFORCEMENT
- Provide technical support to the SACAA enforcement process.
- Participate in initiatives to ensure compliance with legislation and raise awareness within the industry.
RISK ASSESSMENT
- Analyse investigation reports and as well as reported incidents and accidents for input to the risk assessment process.
- Analyse open-source information on global aviation security incidents for the risk assessment process.
- Participate in risk assessment exercises at airports, as allocated.
COVERT TESTING
- Plan security covert and overt testing, as allocated.
- Execute covert and overt testing.
- Compile and disseminate the covert and overt testing reports.
- Evaluate and monitor the implementation of the corrective action plan.
AVSEC SPECIALIST
- Perform administration duties related to Covert Testing and assessments.
APPROVALS
- Process applications for foreign audits for the industry.
- Evaluate specifications for technical equipment prior to procurement.
- Evaluate security aspects for new aviation operations and changes to existing infrastructure.
ADMINISTRATION AND REPORTING
- Perform job-related administration duties
- Handle internal and external queries, as allocated
- Compile reports for submission to the Manager: Operations Support
- Maintain proper files and records following ISO records management policies
- Maintain databases for:
o investigations
o incidents and accidents
o tests
NATIONAL INTEREST PROGRAMMES
- Participate in internal and external governance and compliance obligations that AVSEC is subjected to
- Identify gaps within AVSEC and make recommendations.
- Conduct research and provide input to the drafting of policy, regulations, and procedures.
GENERAL
- Participate in projects as allocated by the Executive: Aviation Security and other delegated authority.
REQUIREMENTS
Minimum Qualification:
- National Diploma or NQF level 6 qualification
- Category 6 Dangerous Goods or Aviation Security Diploma
Ideal Qualification:
- Degree or Diploma in Investigations or Auditing or Project Management
Experience:
- 3 years relevant Aviation Security or Safety or Investigations regulatory experience
Desired Skills:
- skills above