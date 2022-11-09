Backend Developer (C# .NET) at iLaunch – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Collaborating with product owners on compilation of user business requirements
Translation of technical specification and impact analysis
Implementation of technical specification including Unit Testing
Product maintenance and enhancements
Our Client, an International Software Development Company requires a Backend Developer to be responsible for performing the back-end development life-cycle activities.
Minimum Requirements
IT related degree or diploma
4 Years Backend Development experience using:
C#, .Net Core3.1, WebApi, REST, Entity Framework Core, SQL, Cloud Knowledge (Azure/AWS, Docker, Kubernetes etc.)
Must be familiar with Agile/scrum methodologies
Financial System / mobile development experience advantageous
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund & Medical Aid