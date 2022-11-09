Backend Developer (C# .NET) at iLaunch

Collaborating with product owners on compilation of user business requirements

Translation of technical specification and impact analysis

Implementation of technical specification including Unit Testing

Product maintenance and enhancements

Our Client, an International Software Development Company requires a Backend Developer to be responsible for performing the back-end development life-cycle activities.

Minimum Requirements

IT related degree or diploma

4 Years Backend Development experience using:

C#, .Net Core3.1, WebApi, REST, Entity Framework Core, SQL, Cloud Knowledge (Azure/AWS, Docker, Kubernetes etc.)

Must be familiar with Agile/scrum methodologies

Financial System / mobile development experience advantageous

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund & Medical Aid

