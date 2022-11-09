JOB DESCRIPTION
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER
PRIMARY FUNCTION OF ROLE
The Business Intelligence (BI) Developer is responsible to create and manage Business
Information and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge. The role will have a strong
focus on data and business analysis, with development, deployment and maintenance of
the BI interfaces across the business. Ultimately the role strives to enhance the company’s BI
systems in order to enable more effective and accurate decision making.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in SQL development
- Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in Business intelligence and data warehousing or
data management systems
- Knowledge and understanding of ERD and OO Design Methodologies
- Relevant tertiary or qualification or diploma in IT will be an advantage
- Relevant Microsoft certifications will be an advantage
- Financial System experience will be an advantage
- Experience in the following technologies, tools and languages:
o SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS
o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)
o Advanced MS Excel
o Cloud Azure Knowledge
o Power BI
SKILLS REQUIRED
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Creative thinking and problem-solving skills
- Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems
- Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues
- Team-working Skills
- Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines
- Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints
- Time management skills to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work appropriately
- The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date
- Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)
- Must be detailed oriented
INTERNAL TRAINING REQUIREMENTS
- Introductory training
- Jira / Time logging System usage
- VB Scripting training / C# scripting / AS reports/ Schedules New and old mechanism
- Skills matrix – refer to position checklist
Data Warehouse & Report Development
- Conceive analytics and business intelligence platform architecture for the company’s SKi
- Design and implement ETL procedures for intake of data from the SKi platform and ensure data is verified and quality is checked
- Design and implement ETL processes and data architecture to ensure proper functioning of analytics, reporting environments and dashboards.
- Collaborate with business, the company’s architects and stakeholders in ensuring data warehouse architecture, development and utilization is fit for purpose.
- Carry out monitoring, tuning, and database performance analysis
- Perform the design and extension of data marts, meta data, and data models
- Design, develop & support Standard SKi reports involving the company’s architects and business stakeholders.
- Ensure all data warehouse architecture codes & standard reports are maintained in a version control system
- Consolidate and optimize available data warehouse infrastructure
- Drafting and executing of queries on request for data.
- Presenting relevant information through reports and visualization.
SQL Development
- Effectively translate business and technical software requirements into a commercialized product deliverable to satisfy client requirements.
- Provide reasonable estimates for completion of work
- Ensure proper managing of the entire software development life cycle to ensure on time, on cost, on quality delivery.
- Follow company coding. standards and rules
- Using effective and efficient coding methods
- Providing QA with working solutions and test guidelines and instructions.
- Develop solutions that meets the customer’s requirements.
- Document features that have been developed.
- Test code changes – Dev and unit testing
- Participate in all scrum processes and make meaningful contributions.
- Reviewing query performance and optimizing code
- Writing queries used for front-end applications (websites, desktop applications, or cloud apps)
- Working with application developers to create optimized queries
- Profile server resource usage, and optimize and tweak as necessary
- Designing and coding database tables to store the application’s data
- Creating table indexes to improve database performance
- Programming views, stored procedures, and functions
Reporting and Administration
- Furnish the support team with relevant information for the compilation of service estimates when applicable
- Ensure Jira is kept updated accurately with detailed, relevant information and documentation as required –
o Code or functionality changes
o Changes in requirements
o Impact analyses
- Provide user manuals/documentation when relevant on confluence or applicable system
- Accurately update development stream management tool, merge code correctly and maintain version control.
- Log and management of time on JIRA items as required in line with the time estimates.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- Cloud Azure
- Azure Data Factory
- BI Cloud Based Solutions
- Azure Synapse
- Azure SSIS
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years