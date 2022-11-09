Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Roodepoort

JOB DESCRIPTION

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE DEVELOPER

PRIMARY FUNCTION OF ROLE

The Business Intelligence (BI) Developer is responsible to create and manage Business

Information and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge. The role will have a strong

focus on data and business analysis, with development, deployment and maintenance of

the BI interfaces across the business. Ultimately the role strives to enhance the company’s BI

systems in order to enable more effective and accurate decision making.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in SQL development

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in Business intelligence and data warehousing or

data management systems

Knowledge and understanding of ERD and OO Design Methodologies

Relevant tertiary or qualification or diploma in IT will be an advantage

Relevant Microsoft certifications will be an advantage

Financial System experience will be an advantage

Experience in the following technologies, tools and languages:

o SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS

o Atlassian Suite (Jira, Confluence)

o Advanced MS Excel

o Cloud Azure Knowledge

o Power BI

SKILLS REQUIRED

Good verbal and written communication skills

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills

Tenacity to pursue finding solutions to complex problems

Ability and willingness to learn from and share skills with colleagues

Team-working Skills

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Ability to complete work within estimated time constraints

Time management skills to handle multiple tasks and prioritize work appropriately

The drive and natural tendency to keep your technology skills up to date

Ability to develop code and supporting unit tests. (Coverage assessment, mocking)

Must be detailed oriented

INTERNAL TRAINING REQUIREMENTS

Introductory training

Jira / Time logging System usage

VB Scripting training / C# scripting / AS reports/ Schedules New and old mechanism

Skills matrix – refer to position checklist

Data Warehouse & Report Development

Conceive analytics and business intelligence platform architecture for the company’s SKi

Design and implement ETL procedures for intake of data from the SKi platform and ensure data is verified and quality is checked

Design and implement ETL processes and data architecture to ensure proper functioning of analytics, reporting environments and dashboards.

Collaborate with business, the company’s architects and stakeholders in ensuring data warehouse architecture, development and utilization is fit for purpose.

Carry out monitoring, tuning, and database performance analysis

Perform the design and extension of data marts, meta data, and data models

Design, develop & support Standard SKi reports involving the company’s architects and business stakeholders.

Ensure all data warehouse architecture codes & standard reports are maintained in a version control system

Consolidate and optimize available data warehouse infrastructure

Drafting and executing of queries on request for data.

Presenting relevant information through reports and visualization.

SQL Development

Effectively translate business and technical software requirements into a commercialized product deliverable to satisfy client requirements.

Provide reasonable estimates for completion of work

Ensure proper managing of the entire software development life cycle to ensure on time, on cost, on quality delivery.

Follow company coding. standards and rules

Using effective and efficient coding methods

Providing QA with working solutions and test guidelines and instructions.

Develop solutions that meets the customer’s requirements.

Document features that have been developed.

Test code changes – Dev and unit testing

Participate in all scrum processes and make meaningful contributions.

Reviewing query performance and optimizing code

Writing queries used for front-end applications (websites, desktop applications, or cloud apps)

Working with application developers to create optimized queries

Profile server resource usage, and optimize and tweak as necessary

Designing and coding database tables to store the application’s data

Creating table indexes to improve database performance

Programming views, stored procedures, and functions

Reporting and Administration

Presenting relevant information through reports and visualization

Furnish the support team with relevant information for the compilation of service estimates when applicable

Ensure Jira is kept updated accurately with detailed, relevant information and documentation as required –

o Code or functionality changes

o Changes in requirements

o Impact analyses

Provide user manuals/documentation when relevant on confluence or applicable system

Accurately update development stream management tool, merge code correctly and maintain version control.

Log and management of time on JIRA items as required in line with the time estimates.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SSAS

Cloud Azure

Azure Data Factory

BI Cloud Based Solutions

Azure Synapse

Azure SSIS

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

