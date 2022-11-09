Business Systems Analyst

Nov 9, 2022

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join our financial services client based in Centurion.
What you will be doing:

  • Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.
  • Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.
  • Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.
  • Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.
  • Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.
  • Testing product processes and calculations.
  • Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.
  • Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.
  • Managing own performance and development.
  • Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

What we are looking for:

  • Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields
  • 5 years experience as Business Analyst
  • Good understanding in Financial Services industry and Insurance

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that will be based at the office 2-3 days a week on a hybrid working model.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • requirement analysis
  • analysis

