Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.
We are looking for a Business Systems Analyst to join our financial services client based in Centurion.
What you will be doing:
- Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.
- Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.
- Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.
- Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.
- Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.
- Testing product processes and calculations.
- Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.
- Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.
- Managing own performance and development.
- Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.
What we are looking for:
- Completed BSc / IT degree or other related fields
- 5 years experience as Business Analyst
- Good understanding in Financial Services industry and Insurance
Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Please note that will be based at the office 2-3 days a week on a hybrid working model.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- requirement analysis
- analysis