Business Systems Analyst – Gauteng Woodmead

Our client in the Life Insurance Industry is actively recruiting for a Business Systems Analyst to be based in Johannesburg.

Duties:

Analysing business requirements to propose the best possible system solutions.

Liaising with Actuaries to understand products and calculations.

Investigating calculation errors and Process failures on system.

Writing functional specifications on product processes or calculations.

Developing testing tools in Excel, VB, Python.

Testing product processes and calculations.

Liaising with programmers to resolve system issues.

Investigating data reports to identify potential data and system errors.

Managing own performance and development.

Ensuring effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly Principles.

Living the MMI values namely: Accountability, Diversity, Excellence, Integrity, Innovation and Teamwork.

Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12 (results required especially for mathematics and science)

Degree in Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Computer Science (results required)

Preference will be given to candidates with experience in the Life Insurance Industry.

Should you be interested please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] If you have not heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Degree in Methamatics

Degree in Actuarial Science

Life Insurance

Develop Testing Tools

Develop Testing tools in Excel

Develop testing tools in VB

Develop testing tools in Python

