Finalists for BCX Digital Innovation Awards revealed

Digital transformation in business has proven to be a driver of socio-economic growth globally, and the annual BCX Digital Innovation Award (DIA) encompasses the company’s ethos that businesses can invent, evolve, and unite through digital innovation while creating opportunities for growth in South Africa.

“The DIA is in its 4th year, and we have truly seen the creativity and innovation of our local companies over this time,” says Mandisa Ntloko-Petersen, BCX chief marketing officer. “But, more than this, we have seen the commitment of these companies to make a difference to the environments around them by adopting digital innovation.”

Through the DIA, BCX recognises and nurtures digital innovation excellence among South African companies, providing them with opportunities to grow further. This year, 42 entries were received and these have now been narrowed down to six finalists in the SME and corporate categories:

SME FINALISTS Innovation Envisionit Deep AI RADIFY Acumen Software My Smart City Ctrl Technologies Creating Digital Insurance Advisors

CORPORATE FINALISTS Innovation ShopriteX Checkers Xtra Savings Sixty60 Integration Discovery Bank Shared Value in Banking iiDENTIFii Facial Biometric Digital Authentication Platform

The six finalists were able to display their innovations during a final phase of judging in October, during which each was ranked according to their respective categories.

According to Acumen Software, who presented My Smart City: “We are honoured and extremely excited to be among the top three short-listed candidates for the BCX Digital Innovation Awards in the SME category. It truly means so much when an organisation such as BCX shares the same values and philosophy towards creating unity and bridging the divide through technological innovation and shared excellence.”

Pieter Erasmus, co-founder of Ctrl technologies, adds: “We are excited to have been shortlisted. We have been following BCXDIA over the last couple of years and are really honoured to now be able to put our name next to such a prestigious awards programme.”

iiDentifii is no stranger to the DIA, having won the SME category in 2019, and it now stands as a contender in the corporate category.

“The entire iiDENTIFii team is honoured to be shortlisted as a top 3 finalist for the Digital Innovation Award 2022 in the corporate category,” says Lance Fanaroff, co-founder and chief strategy officer at iiDENTIFii. “We are also humbled and inspired to compete against industry giants, namely Shoprite and Discovery. Our team is committed to make innovation a core pillar throughout our business.”

“All participants have shown their innovative prowess and commitment to evolving their businesses and industries through technology. Year after year, we have seen how South African companies, both small and large, are embracing digital innovation as a solution that serves both corporate and social interests. I want to congratulate this year’s finalists and wish them the best in the next stage of the awards,” says Ntloko-Petersen.

The winners of each category will be announced on 10 November 2022, at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards Ceremony in Johannesburg.