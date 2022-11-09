Full Stack Developer – NodeJS at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Key Responsibilities
? Architect and develop scalable microservices and APIs
? Architect and develop integrations with our service partners
? Connect APIs to front-end products and orchestrate clean communication between each microservice
? Occasionally aid in front-end development
? Work alongside product management to ensure each product meets spec as well as assist in new product development
? Work alongside QA to ensure all components meet automated testing criteria.
? Maintain and improve existing codebases
Skills and experience
? NodeJS for back-end services
? React + NextJS for front-end products
? Tailwind as base CSS library
? NoSQL database(s) for text-data storage
? Experience with REST API architecture required
? Vercel for hosting serverless functions and front-end products
? AWS for microservices and object storage
? GitHub for code repository
? Basic understanding of SEO, user tracking, and other general web principles and practices
? Experience with GraphQL (Apollo)
? Experience with various DevOps skills (setting up VMs, working with build processes, etc.)
? Experience with other coding and scripting languages, particularly Python
? Experience with any Web3 wallets (MetaMask, Terra Station, Keplr Wallet, etc.)
? Experience with smart contract languages and concepts