Full Stack Developer – NodeJS at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Key Responsibilities

? Architect and develop scalable microservices and APIs

? Architect and develop integrations with our service partners

? Connect APIs to front-end products and orchestrate clean communication between each microservice

? Occasionally aid in front-end development

? Work alongside product management to ensure each product meets spec as well as assist in new product development

? Work alongside QA to ensure all components meet automated testing criteria.

? Maintain and improve existing codebases

Skills and experience

? NodeJS for back-end services

? React + NextJS for front-end products

? Tailwind as base CSS library

? NoSQL database(s) for text-data storage

? Experience with REST API architecture required

? Vercel for hosting serverless functions and front-end products

? AWS for microservices and object storage

? GitHub for code repository

? Basic understanding of SEO, user tracking, and other general web principles and practices

? Experience with GraphQL (Apollo)

? Experience with various DevOps skills (setting up VMs, working with build processes, etc.)

? Experience with other coding and scripting languages, particularly Python

? Experience with any Web3 wallets (MetaMask, Terra Station, Keplr Wallet, etc.)

? Experience with smart contract languages and concepts

