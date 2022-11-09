Graduate Systems Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Systems Analyst – Centurion

Salary: R15 000 – R25 000 (depending on qualifications and experience)

Our client, an online specialist store in Firearms and Accessories, are looking for a Systems Analyst, to commence with intake for January 2023.

2 Year Contract (After the two-year contract expired, the Systems Analyst may advance to another position in the company, depending on opportunity and suitability)

This position will offer a recently graduated professional the following:

Structured development plan, drawn up in collaboration with the incumbent.

“Shop-floor” experience. The incumbent will have to spend significant time doing the actual work that the systems must support.

High-level experience. The incumbent will have the opportunity to directly influence the direction and decisions that the company is taking.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to us on [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Warehousing experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Grade 12

Recently graduated in BSc (Computer Science); BSc (Information and Knowledge Systems); BCom (Informatics); BEng (Computer Engineering) or similar

Knowledge and interest in firearms are essential.

Driver’s license and own transport.

Must be able to speak/write English and Afrikaans

Duties include, but are not limited to:

The incumbent will spend half of his or her time taking part in various operations of the company, rotating between outgoing logistics, warehouse management, sales & customer support and stock management.

The other half of his/her time will be dedicated to improving the information systems to world-class standards:

Updating and maintaining the online platform, customer relationship software and other systems.

Researching, recommending, and implementing new software or new modules for the current software.

Implementing new software, and integrating it with the business processes.

Developing Standard Operating Procedures for the business processes.

Integrating software programs where applicable.

Automating tasks that are currently done manually or via Excel.

Keeping the company abreast of the latest trends.

Improving all systems and processes

Taking part in other business development initiatives

ITC, Criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

System Analysis

software

implementation

Operating procedures

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position