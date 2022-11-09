Inflation, rising costs to hamper digital transformation in healthcare

A total of 58% healthcare industry professionals globally believe that digital transformation initiatives – involving the implementation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cloud computing, application programming interfaces (API) and others – would be slowed down due to inflation and rising costs.

This is according to GlobalData’s “Digital Transformation and Emerging Technology in the Healthcare Industry – 2022 Edition”, which reveals that 63% of healthcare and pharmaceutical industry professionals in North America expected a disruption to digitalisation initiatives in their business units due to inflation. The same opinion was expressed by 55% of industry professionals in Europe and 47% in the Asia-Pacific region.

“Rising costs of labour and raw materials has become a dominant topic of 2022,” says Elton Kwok, market research manager of Pharma at GlobalData. “Inflation is expected to put some pressure on the profit growth of pharma businesses, resulting in reduced investment activities that may impact digital transformation projects. Digitalisation requires funding, time and talent; inflation and costs pressures may force companies to scale back focus and investment in these projects.”

However, more than 20% of respondents in the survey believed that inflation may actually serve as a catalyst for digital transformation efforts, most likely due to technologies’ ability to drive cost reduction.

“The benefits and advantages introduced by emerging technologies are still attractive to some companies, though they require a significant amount of time, labour and costs,” says Kwok.