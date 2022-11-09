IT & Network Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

We are searching for the “right person” to join the IT Technical team of the company around June/July 2022.

The suitable person will be based in Sandton, Johannesburg at one of our Corporate client’s offices, working to support that company’s IT infrastructure as a priority, while also working on other company client sites/projects in the JHB region.

The right person should have a good knowledge and experience working with network and server technology as well as typical IT services found in an advanced network and ensure the stable operation of the in-house networks and to design, install, administer, and optimize company servers and related components, as necessary.

This also includes working with the company team in planning, developing, installing, configuring, maintaining, supporting, and optimizing all network hardware, software, and communication links and ensuring the availability of client/server applications, configuring all new implementations, and developing processes and procedures for ongoing management of the IT environment.

Desired Skills:

Network Specialist

IT Specialist

Network Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position