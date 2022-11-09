IT Project Manager

Our Client in the IT industry is looking for a strong IT Project to join their dynamic team.
The Information Technology Project Manager will plan, establish, and manage information technology (IT) projects and will serve as a liaison between the business and technical aspects of assigned projects.
Experience with TIBCO suite of Products
- Proven experience in API management tools like IBM API connect or Google APIGEE.
- Excellent skills in understanding different business needs and converting them into solutions.
- Proven ability to deliver TIBCO projects in large scale with complex IT system within defined timeline.
- Proven experience in Domain Analysis, Requirements Gathering & Analysis, Specification, Implementation, Testing, Documentation.
- Works with Technical Analyst, Technical Architect to create the High level and Detailed Design for the integration patterns.
- Experience with developing in Agile teams and handle multiple concurrent initiatives.
- Proven Expertise in interacting with business stakeholders & external partners.
- Experienced in Client Interaction through meetings and presentations.
- Previous experience with financial sector is must.
Job Requirements
- Minimum 5 years of exp in TIBCO development & managing TIBCO integration platform.
- Managing design, development, certification & productionize the API’s for partners using TIBCO BW.
- Must have strong experience in successful conceptualizing, developing and implementing competitive Open APIs for Partners.
- Able to track end to end delivery for concurrent API partnership programs , API publishing & hosting to Pivotal cloud.
- Define best practices, design, building & support the essential foundations of the TIBCO integration platform.
- Demonstrated expertise with application delivery management and implementation of integration layer using TIBCO.
- Demonstrated experience on delivery, working with teams using agile methodologies.
- Design and build solutions with customer experience as priority.
- Multiple market business/partner requirement gathering and come with common solution to meet the ask.
Required Skills/Abilities:
- Organized with attention to detail.
- Excellent analytical, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Thorough understanding of project management principles and planning.
- Thorough understanding of information technology procedures and practices.
- Proficient with, or able to quickly become proficient with, a range of general and specialized applications, software, and hardware used in the organization and the industry.
- Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.
- Ability to motivate groups of people to complete a project in a timely manner.
Education and Experience:
- Bachelors degree in Computer or Information Science-related field required; Masters degree preferred.
- At least three years of related experience required.
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager