IT Project Manager – Gauteng Sandown

Our Client in the IT industry is looking for a strong IT Project to join their dynamic team.

The Information Technology Project Manager will plan, establish, and manage information technology (IT) projects and will serve as a liaison between the business and technical aspects of assigned projects.

Experience with TIBCO suite of Products

Proven experience in API management tools like IBM API connect or Google APIGEE.

Excellent skills in understanding different business needs and converting them into solutions.

Proven ability to deliver TIBCO projects in large scale with complex IT system within defined timeline.

Proven experience in Domain Analysis, Requirements Gathering & Analysis, Specification, Implementation, Testing, Documentation.

Works with Technical Analyst, Technical Architect to create the High level and Detailed Design for the integration patterns.

Experience with developing in Agile teams and handle multiple concurrent initiatives.

Proven Expertise in interacting with business stakeholders & external partners.

Experienced in Client Interaction through meetings and presentations.

Previous experience with financial sector is must.

Job Requirements

Minimum 5 years of exp in TIBCO development & managing TIBCO integration platform.

Managing design, development, certification & productionize the API’s for partners using TIBCO BW.

Must have strong experience in successful conceptualizing, developing and implementing competitive Open APIs for Partners.

Able to track end to end delivery for concurrent API partnership programs , API publishing & hosting to Pivotal cloud.

Define best practices, design, building & support the essential foundations of the TIBCO integration platform.

Demonstrated expertise with application delivery management and implementation of integration layer using TIBCO.

Demonstrated experience on delivery, working with teams using agile methodologies.

Design and build solutions with customer experience as priority.

Multiple market business/partner requirement gathering and come with common solution to meet the ask.

Required Skills/Abilities:

Organized with attention to detail.

Excellent analytical, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Thorough understanding of project management principles and planning.

Thorough understanding of information technology procedures and practices.

Proficient with, or able to quickly become proficient with, a range of general and specialized applications, software, and hardware used in the organization and the industry.

Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.

Ability to motivate groups of people to complete a project in a timely manner.

Education and Experience:

Bachelors degree in Computer or Information Science-related field required; Masters degree preferred.

At least three years of related experience required.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

