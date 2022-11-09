IT Project Manager – Gauteng Sandown

Nov 9, 2022

Our Client in the IT industry is looking for a strong IT Project to join their dynamic team.

The Information Technology Project Manager will plan, establish, and manage information technology (IT) projects and will serve as a liaison between the business and technical aspects of assigned projects.

Experience with TIBCO suite of Products

  • Proven experience in API management tools like IBM API connect or Google APIGEE.
  • Excellent skills in understanding different business needs and converting them into solutions.
  • Proven ability to deliver TIBCO projects in large scale with complex IT system within defined timeline.
  • Proven experience in Domain Analysis, Requirements Gathering & Analysis, Specification, Implementation, Testing, Documentation.
  • Works with Technical Analyst, Technical Architect to create the High level and Detailed Design for the integration patterns.
  • Experience with developing in Agile teams and handle multiple concurrent initiatives.
  • Proven Expertise in interacting with business stakeholders & external partners.
  • Experienced in Client Interaction through meetings and presentations.
  • Previous experience with financial sector is must.

Job Requirements

  • Minimum 5 years of exp in TIBCO development & managing TIBCO integration platform.
  • Managing design, development, certification & productionize the API’s for partners using TIBCO BW.
  • Must have strong experience in successful conceptualizing, developing and implementing competitive Open APIs for Partners.
  • Able to track end to end delivery for concurrent API partnership programs , API publishing & hosting to Pivotal cloud.
  • Define best practices, design, building & support the essential foundations of the TIBCO integration platform.
  • Demonstrated expertise with application delivery management and implementation of integration layer using TIBCO.
  • Demonstrated experience on delivery, working with teams using agile methodologies.
  • Design and build solutions with customer experience as priority.
  • Multiple market business/partner requirement gathering and come with common solution to meet the ask.

Required Skills/Abilities:

  • Organized with attention to detail.
  • Excellent analytical, logical thinking, and problem-solving skills.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Thorough understanding of project management principles and planning.
  • Thorough understanding of information technology procedures and practices.
  • Proficient with, or able to quickly become proficient with, a range of general and specialized applications, software, and hardware used in the organization and the industry.
  • Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite or related software.
  • Ability to motivate groups of people to complete a project in a timely manner.

Education and Experience:

  • Bachelors degree in Computer or Information Science-related field required; Masters degree preferred.
  • At least three years of related experience required.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager

