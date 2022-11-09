IT Systems Analyst – G_1626 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

This position is for a Senior Systems Analyst that can support the mainframe migration initiative with the scope for change data capture (CDC).

This is a long term fixed contract, renewable by Dec 2025.

You will be working on a Hybrid system with Office and Home rotations on a weekly basis

Establish an efficient and integrate collaboration model to implement CDC requirements on mainframe

Operations and maintenance of CDC components together with software supplier and mainframe service partners

Engagement with stakeholders to understand business problems and needs and translate those into detailed technical and/or functional requirements that include process, data, people, and technical workflow specifications.

Analyse and understand the end-to-end flow of application teams during their data migration to support architecture and consider all touchpoints and impacts when analysing new business requirements or changes to existing business requirements which needs to be translated into technical requirements.

Identify and promote optimisation, re-use and standardisation opportunities within company Platforms

Build and maintain professional working relationships with all stakeholders, displaying excellent abilities to initiate dialogue, listen, advise, influence and negotiate to achieve positive outcomes

Initiate meetings with key stakeholders to track progress, manage expectations and ensure stakeholders’ requirements are delivered.

Engage and collaborate the team on suitable solutions that meet our requirements and satisfy our architectural roadmap

Engage and collaborate with various integration touch point teams and share business and technical requirements

Assist with query and complaint management in a timeous manner.

Coordinate and participate in the test effort and troubleshooting to ensure that the delivered solution meets agreed technical requirements and functional/process specifications.

Assist the solution architect to produce technical documentation for designed solutions

Ensure all the technical requirements, evaluations and recommendations of business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented.

Minimum Requirements

BA/BS Degree, preferably in Information Technology, Engineering or related discipline or the equivalent of 4 years of related professional experience.

3 Years plus in a Mid to Senior role, more than 6 year plus total experience required.

Skilful in gathering and analysing requirements impacting data-intensive applications/systems, and building solutions for fulfilling those requirements

Understand tech stack of the current product in order to lead business & IT discussions to formulate requirements & build backlog.

Knowledge of information system concepts and technologies.

Written and oral communication and presentation skills.

Ability to interface with the business to meet requirements and targets.

DB2

SQL Language and Database experience

Legacy systems i.e DB2 understanding and ability to translate requirements

Experience in Mainframe (incl. VSAM, GDG) configs

Problem-solving skills.

Experience in Agile methodology.

Experience in the creation of Epics/Stories to match the outcomes of the analysis/specifications, thereby defining the (Acceptance Criteria the Definition of Ready and the Definition of Done) criteria.

Experience in modelling software like Visio, [URL Removed] or others

Experience in developing process flows.

