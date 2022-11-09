IT Technicians x5 at Computek Networks – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Server management
Server maintenance
WAN & LAN support
Installation and maintenance of network infrastructure, including wi-fi
Network security and monitoring, including firewall management and monitoring
User management and maintenance
Daily User support
PC and printer installations
Email management, monitoring, maintenance and backup
Spam management
Backup management, including Outlook and One Drive (cloud), including the supply of backup software
Manage and monitor internet connectivity (liaise with service providers on Artscape’s behalf)
Supply, implement, manage and monitor anit-virus software
Overall patch management
Assist with Disaster Recovery Plan
Review
Implementation
Testing
Assist with the updating of the intranet
Supply install Office 365 licences as required
Annual testing of cyber security
Advisory role as needed on the operational Technology Steering Committee
Monthly report
Desired Skills:
- Hardware troubleshooting
- CompTIA A+
- PC maintenance
- Printers
- Desktop PC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Networking
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Artscape is a leading theatre in South Africa, based in Cape Town. Artscape is a facilitator of stage performances, community arts activities, training programmes, as well as audience development initiatives to sustain all forms of the performing arts. Our vision is “To be the leading vehicle for growth and transformation through high quality multicultural performing arts.