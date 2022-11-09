Lead Solutions Architect – Hybrid – R1.2m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

An exciting opportunity to join a software consultancy firm with over 20 years’ experience in ICT solutions. They recognise individual excellence and provide continuous learning and development opportunities for individuals who are driven to produce the best

You will be required to lead and support several Software Development Teams

If you have proven background in team building, team leadership, as well as robust technical experience and you want to be part of this firm that uses world-class data analysis, then this opportunity is for you, APPLY NOW

Core understanding of and working experience with:

At least 10 years’ experience in Software Development with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in managing software development teams whilst still having hands-on architectural or distributed systems experience.

Experience with delivering software projects using Agile / Scrum methodologies.

A strong track record of project delivery for large, cross-functional, and co-dependent projects.

Must be able to assist strategically in advising on new technology.

Solid exposure in back-end front end and integration development.

Solid experience across architecting, designing and developing technology solutions that include various mixes of the technologies and frameworks based on languages such as:

C#, Java, NodeJS, JavaScript, Golang, Python etc.

Microservice Architectures

Azure/AWS related cloud technologies

Must have a good understanding of DevOps implementations and disciplines such as:

Continuous Integration

Continuous Delivery

Automated Environment Provisioning using Docker and/or Kubernetes (Containerisation software) (advantageous)

which is a permanent position offering up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

C#

Java

Nodejs

JavaScript

