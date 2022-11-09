Python Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

ASSIST with the development, deployment, and maintenance of an advanced computational design SaaS solution as the next Python Developer sought by a provider of Sustainable & Cost-effective Energy Solutions. You will also be expected to participate in design and development activities as well as testing, debugging and deploying applications. You must possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or similar tertiary qualification, 1-5 years’ Software Development in an Agile environment and proficiency in Python, Django, Flash, Pytest, SQL, NoSQL, MySQL, MongoDB and Object-Oriented methodologies using Python.

DUTIES:

Actively contribute to the development of AUTOPV™.

Implement functional requirements using Object-Oriented methodologies in an Agile Development environment.

Write clean, scalable and maintainable Object-Oriented code.

Implement and manage Unit, Integration and End-to-end Testing.

Manage version control through Git based repository.

Support users with technical queries.

Deliver documentation of a high standard.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc Computer Science or similar.

Experience/Skills –

1–5 Years of Software Development experience in an Agile environment.

Proficiency in the following technologies and frameworks:

Python, Django, Flask and testing frameworks such as Pytest.

SQL and NoSQL database technologies including MySQL and MongoDB.

Object-Oriented methodologies using Python.

Experience in the following technologies/platforms will be advantageous –

Docker.

AWS cloud infrastructure including EC2, CloudFront, SQS, Route53.

Implementing REST API’s preferably under OpenAPI 3.0 standards.

Proficient in Git and online Git repositories such as GitHub, Bitbucket.

Agile Development environment.

ATTRIBUTES:

Own it. Take accountability and responsibility for everything you do.

Solve it. Driven and able to solve complex problems.

Sorted. Have a can-do attitude, no excuses.

Passion. For bringing remarkable change to our world.

Kindness. To our team, to our planet.

Excellent written and spoken communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence.

