RocketNet CEO calls for lower fibre costs for pensioners

South African Internet Service Provider (ISP) RocketNet is calling for reduced fibre internet costs for pensioners in South Africa.

In a continuous drive to lower barriers to entry for fibre internet connection, Simon Swanepoel, CEO of RocketNet, is calling for Fibre Network Operators (FNOs) and other ISPs to work together to lower fibre internet costs for pensioners 60 years and older. This comes after RocketNet data analysis showed an increase in the number of elderly customers opting for smaller internet packages as higher inflation and cost-of-living strains their budgets.

Earlier this year, RocketNet partnered with Vuma to slash prices and offer free fibre installations to new customers. RocketNet believes there is room to reduce costs to keep pensioners connected to fibre internet, ensuring access to a world of opportunity. Simon comments the price reduction drive must begin at the source of all fibre connectivity, the FNOs. FNOs are the first point of contact and have control of the pricing ripple effect down the line to ISPs, who in turn pass on increases or decreases to the end-users. FNO support is essential to realise this crucial initiative.

“There are valid reasons why other industries offer customers who are retired pensioner rates. The elderly no longer have an active means of income generation, relying on what they have saved to survive. Savings are depleted faster than expected due to volatile macro factors like inflation and sky-rocketing oil and gas prices. If FNOs, ISPs and government work together, we can offer this market fair pricing to keep them and their families connected,” says Swanepoel.

Swanepoel notes that offering grandparents reduced internet rates could in turn assist them in helping to keep their school-going grandchildren connected to educational opportunities online.

“Many children in South Africa are raised by their grandparents and extended families in rural areas. According to Atats SA, about one-fifth (21,3%) of children aged 17 years and younger did not live with their parents. Extended households were most common in households with a large number of children; three children (57,9%), four children (74,7%) and more than four children (84,5%). When pensioner discounts are given, it has a far-reaching impact on the rest of these households,” explains Swanepoel.

At the 2022 World Telecommunication Development Conference, the South African government stated that connecting citizens to the internet is essential for sustainable development and wants all South Africans connected by 2024. They further went on to say that, “families and households are the most important socioeconomic institutions and play important roles in the care and development of children. Significant gaps exist in nutritional services and providing care and learning opportunities for young children.”