SA gets access to Accelerit’s uncapped fibre

Accelerit’s fibre to the kerb solution, on Vuma’s fibre network, is making connectivity more accessible to South Africans.

At a month-to-month offering of R453 per month for the first three months on a 50Mbps upload/download uncapped fibre connection (R843 for 100Mbps and R993 for 200Mbps), a wider universe of Accelerit customers will now be able to harness a vast array of lifestyle enhancing digital platforms and experiences.

The offer also includes free installation, and a free complimentary router worth R1793. Accelerit looks to ensure that their offering and price point is long lasting.

“There are currently a lot of quick, overnight promos in the market that look to get customers in long term commitments without a sustainable value proposition. At Accelerit, we are growing a community where our customers don’t have to worry about hidden costs or unsaid terms and conditions” says Mandla Ngcobo, founder and CEO at Accelerit Technologies.

“Our entire motivation since entering the market in 2011, embodied in our philosophy which is to live uncapped, which has been to remove limitations on people’s access to a digital world, which in today’s world is an essential utility to not only be competitive in their professional lives, but to also live a more enhanced lifestyle.

“One of the fastest growing applications and key drivers of high-speed broadband access in South Africa is the interconnectivity of devices. A user’s online accounts can be seamlessly synchronised to their desktop computer, mobile devices, as well as to an increasing array of wearables, from smart watches to heart rate monitors and step counters. “says Ngcobo

“So, while you may be roaming in public, when you return home, your home network needs to be able to quickly, continuously and effortlessly integrate everything you’ve done, feeding into various accounts and interfaces. Ultimately, the ever-expanding set of rich data feeds into a world of machine learning a more improved tailored experience.”