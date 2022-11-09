Senior Business Analyst

One of the leading consulting houses are on the hunt for a Senior Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in the Financial space.

The ideal candidate should have:

Must have 7 + years experience as an all-round BA (data, process, and business analysis)

Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking

Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)

Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space

Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions

Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)

Participate in the solution design process

Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance

Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments

Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes

Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting

Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training.

Skills:

Formal or practical experience in the BABOK

Multiple process notations

Business Writing Skills

Presentation and Facilitation Skills

Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping

Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS

Business Change Life Cycle

System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)

Quality and Risk Management

ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE

Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageous

