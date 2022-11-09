Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

Nov 9, 2022

One of the leading consulting houses are on the hunt for a Senior Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in the Financial space.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Must have 7 + years experience as an all-round BA (data, process, and business analysis)
  • Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking
  • Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)
  • Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space
  • Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions
  • Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)
  • Participate in the solution design process
  • Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance
  • Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments
  • Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes
  • Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting
  • Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training.

Skills:

  • Formal or practical experience in the BABOK
  • Multiple process notations
  • Business Writing Skills
  • Presentation and Facilitation Skills
  • Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping
  • Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS
  • Business Change Life Cycle
  • System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)
  • Quality and Risk Management
  • ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE
  • Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Banking
  • Babok
  • Togaf
  • SOA
  • ARIS
  • Waterfall
  • Agile
  • Data

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

