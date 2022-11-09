Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandown

One of the leading consulting houses are on the hunt for a Senior Business Analyst to join their dynamic team in the Financial space.
The ideal candidate should have:
- Must have 7 + years experience as an all-round BA (data, process, and business analysis)
- Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking
- Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)
- Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space
- Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions
- Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)
- Participate in the solution design process
- Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance
- Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments
- Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes
- Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting
- Provide assistance to solution delivery on implementation and training.
Skills:
- Formal or practical experience in the BABOK
- Multiple process notations
- Business Writing Skills
- Presentation and Facilitation Skills
- Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping
- Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS
- Business Change Life Cycle
- System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)
- Quality and Risk Management
- ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE
- Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageous
Apply now for more info 🙂
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Banking
- Babok
- Togaf
- SOA
- ARIS
- Waterfall
- Agile
- Data
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma