Senior C# Developer for Global Wealth Fintech @R950K to R1.2MIL P/A (JHB or Cape Town – Hybrid) at e-Merge IT Recruitment

NEW JOB IN >> South Africa’s leading provider in wealth administration and tech solutions is on the hunt for a Senior C# Developer to join their growing team. As part of a bigger global presence, their technology and outsourcing services are used by some of the largest investment managers in the world, servicing 1.3 million active investor accounts.

This is the perfect time to join a dynamic and fast-growing team as they expand across the SA market. You will be responsible for the development, design and enhancement of major systems using the Microsoft stack. Culturally this business is looking for a value add who enjoys teamwork and mentorship; someone who is Solid when it comes to tech, while remaining humble and passionate.

This is what you need to land an interview:

C# .NET programming experience with sound architectural patterns.

Experience building RESTful API services.

Experience with relational databases (SQL Server, in particular) and/or document databases (CosmosDB, MongoDB).

Test-driven development (TDD) experience, and/or ambition to write automated tests together with new code

Experience with financial models will serve you well

Experience working in an Agile environment

Experience with Git and Docker

Azure fundamentals

Experience in React

Careful attention to quality and cleanliness of code

Self-motivating and to work with a remote team.

Qualifications:

University degree in computer science, engineering, or similar

