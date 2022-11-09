Senior Data Scientist (CPT) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

EVOLVE the Retail ADA strategy development, implementation, analysis & tracking of a leading Independent Management Consultancy seeking your expertise as a Senior Data Scientist to join its team. You will be responsible for developing retail Analytical Data Assets (ADA’s) and accompanying strategies for key retail use cases through using data analysis and predictive modelling techniques, simulation and optimisation to discover trends, opportunities and threats. The successful incumbent must possess a University Degree in Business/Mathematics/Statistics or Operational Research or Economics or Engineering or Risk Management or equivalent industry training and experience. You will require 3-5 years’ analytical experience on a consumer portfolio dataset (Retail, Banking, Telecoms etc.) – Retail experience advantageous with proven strategy development and implementation experience using ADA analytics, Advanced Excel, Word, PowerPoint & SAS programming.

DUTIES:

Evolve the Retail ADA strategy development, implementation, analysis and tracking.

Evaluate the performance of ADA strategies that will answer key business questions or discover opportunities for improvement, increased revenue or reduced costs.

Document, recommend and present key ADA results/findings and design improved strategies that will outperform previous strategies, following the appropriate governance processes for strategy approval.

Provide forecasting and regular ADA MI.

Forecasting of key ADA metrics as per operating plans.

Timely and accurate production of MI reports to track ADA performance and variance analysis explaining actual values against business forecasts.

Make appropriate recommendations to address unfavourable variances.

Lead Analytical Projects.

Develop and drive project plans for major ADA development including securing resources to ensure its on-time, within budget and to-quality implementation.

Prove the business effectiveness and/or efficiency of analytically driven implementations (Post-Implementation Reviews) and based on proven results or convincing analytical prediction, recommend and implement appropriate champion / challenger strategies to continually “test and learn” to improve ADA profitability.

Contribute to quality and governance standards.

Oversee and ensure that ADA analytics are performed to the required standards.

Ensure awareness, adherence and compliance to the Governance Policies and any other related policies and procedures.

Provide effective stakeholder and resource management.

Align ADA implementations to relevant Business Unit resourcing requirements to ensure they’re on-time, within budget and to the required standards.

Effectively integrate with relevant stakeholders to ensure implementation practicality and business quality as appropriate.

Coach and mentor Data Scientists, Analysts and others in the team as required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

University Degree in Business or Mathematics or Statistics or Operational Research or Economics or Engineering or Risk Management or equivalent industry training and experience.

Experience/Skills –

At least 3-5 years analytical experience on a consumer portfolio dataset (Retail, Banking, Telecoms etc.). Retail experience advantageous.

Proven strategy development and implementation experience using ADA analytics and techniques across the consumer life cycle.

Experience in working in an outsourced environment and effectively implementing solutions using both internal and external resources.

Experience in SAS Advanced programming (or equivalent) for statistical analysis and manipulation of very large data sets.

Deep knowledge of the Retail Industry and its operating dynamics.

Proven ability in analytics, business acumen and presenting / communicating recommendations across all organisation levels.

Ability to work with diverse teams to ensure effective implementation of projects.

Understanding of financial metrics in relation to ADA management and the associated forecasting thereof.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, PowerPoint etc.), ideally using macros.

Ability to cross check data integrity after an initial validation exercise.

Comprehensive understanding of portfolio fields and data relationships in order to improve the analytical recommendations.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

