Senior Data Specialist Marine – Western Cape Century City

Nov 9, 2022

My client is looking for a strong Data Specialist to join their team in Cape Town.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities

  • Coordinating the interpretation and reporting of post-processed office and field related geo-data,
  • Carrying out complex computations and compilation of data analysis reports,
  • Proposing improvements of research methods and quality systems,
  • Providing technical input for tenders,
  • Assisting with the establishment and compilation of project procedures,
  • Making recommendations, including any supplementary investigations,
  • Contributing to acquisition activities and,

  • Taking on tasks that have been escalated by junior team members.

  • Requires in-depth expertise in one or more of the following subject areas and must be proficient with all of the following subjects including; Feature Manipulation Engine (FME), GIS, ArcGIS, coordinate systems and projections, complex geospatial analysis and geodatabase design

  • Quality and HSE related issues

Education and Experience Required

  • Has a university degree or diploma equivalent in surveying or engineering, with in- depth knowledge and experience of the organisation, processes and customers
  • Have an in-depth knowledge and experience of the organisation, processes and customers
  • Must have in-depth expertise in one or more of the following subject areas and must be proficient with all of the following subjects including; Feature Manipulation Engine (FME), GIS, ArcGIS, coordinate systems and projections, complex geospatial analysis and geodatabase design
  • Minimum 5 years field experience
  • Conversant with software in use
  • Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

  • Marine
  • Surveying
  • Data Processing

About The Employer:

My client is based in Century City – Cape Town

