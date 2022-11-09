Senior Data Specialist Marine

My client is looking for a strong Data Specialist to join their team in Cape Town.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinating the interpretation and reporting of post-processed office and field related geo-data,
- Carrying out complex computations and compilation of data analysis reports,
- Proposing improvements of research methods and quality systems,
- Providing technical input for tenders,
- Assisting with the establishment and compilation of project procedures,
- Making recommendations, including any supplementary investigations,
- Contributing to acquisition activities and,
-
Taking on tasks that have been escalated by junior team members.
-
- Quality and HSE related issues
Education and Experience Required
- Has a university degree or diploma equivalent in surveying or engineering, with in- depth knowledge and experience of the organisation, processes and customers
- Have an in-depth knowledge and experience of the organisation, processes and customers
- Must have in-depth expertise in one or more of the following subject areas and must be proficient with all of the following subjects including; Feature Manipulation Engine (FME), GIS, ArcGIS, coordinate systems and projections, complex geospatial analysis and geodatabase design
- Minimum 5 years field experience
- Conversant with software in use
- Excellent communication skills
Desired Skills:
- Marine
- Surveying
- Data Processing
About The Employer:
My client is based in Century City – Cape Town